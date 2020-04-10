Food delivery support extends to more eateries

More help has arrived for eateries offering deliveries during the month-long dine-in ban.

Food and beverage businesses not on board the major food delivery platforms can now save 20 per cent on their delivery costs if they fulfil orders through third-party logistics firms such as Lalamove and Zeek. Enterprise Singapore (ESG) announced the move yesterday as part of its expanded Food Delivery Booster Package.

The package, first unveiled last Saturday, provides funding for 5 percentage points of the commissions charged by Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda for orders delivered between Tuesday and May 4.

Support will be extended to those not partnered with food delivery services, while operators seeking to transform their business for the longer term will be eligible to have their costs co-funded by ESG.

Those with food shop or food stall licences selling food prepared on the premises for immediate consumption can pay discounted delivery fees to eligible third-party logistics companies.

Logistics players keen to be part of this effort can apply at food_division@enterprisesg.gov.sg from now until April 15.

Meanwhile, F&B businesses seeking to create delivery-only brands or an online-to-offline strategy can apply for the Enterprise Development Grant to have up to 90 per cent of eligible costs offset, including for manpower and digital marketing.

ESG said it has also worked with the three main players to come up with a capability development pack for their restaurant partners, worth more than $1,500.

The services include help with pricing structures and promotions, and marketing support.

Operators can benefit from the year-long programme by paying a one-time $100 fee directly to the platforms they are signed up with, from April 13 to Dec 31.

The Straits Times reported on Sunday that more eateries have been signing up with food delivery services over the past two months amid a surge in demand.

From Tuesday to May 4, food operators may open only for takeaways and deliveries, as Singapore acts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some, however, have said the 20 per cent to 40 per cent commissions charged by the major players are too high, and are offering their own islandwide deliveries during this period.

Several Facebook groups, including Singapore Restaurant Rescue and Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, have sprung up over the last few days, allowing restaurant operators and hawker stalls to advertise their menus and delivery options.