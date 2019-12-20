Food delivery rider taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident at Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE - A food delivery rider in his early 40s was taken to hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run accident at Petir Road in Bukit Panjang on Friday (Dec 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they responded to a road traffic accident at Petir Road at 8.11pm.

The man, who is in his 40s, was found conscious with a fractured left arm and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an SCDF ambulance, SCDF said.

The Straits Times understands the accident is believed to be caused by drink driving. There are no details on the mode of transport used by the food delivery rider.

An ST reader who did not wish to be named said he saw a pink-coloured food delivery bag lying close to the scene.

Among the key food delivery firms here, Foodpanda is the only one that uses pink-coloured delivery bags, with GrabFood using green-coloured bags and Deliveroo using blue-coloured bags.

ST has contacted the police and food delivery company for more information.