Food delivery rider rescues elderly driver from lorry that flipped on its side

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to the hospital after the lorry he was driving flipped on its side in an accident at Boon Lay.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving the lorry and a van at the junction of Jalan Boon Lay and Boon Lay Way at 10am on Saturday (Aug 10).

The lorry driver was conscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the police, who are investigating the incident.

The driver, who is believed to be in his 70s, was trapped when the lorry flipped on its side after it collided with a vehicle from a cleaning company, reported Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

A GrabFood delivery rider climbed onto the side of the lorry that was facing upwards to help the man out of the lorry.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News that the driver was trapped in the lorry and the delivery rider tried to lift him out through the window by the passenger seat.

However, he was not able to open the window. The delivery rider tried to break the glass with his hands, but he could not, so he rushed to a construction site nearby to find a shovel. The rider eventually broke the glass window with it and rescued the lorry driver.