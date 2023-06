SINGAPORE – It took all of two minutes for several riders to respond to The Straits Times team’s request for a hitch on one motorcycle-pooling group, to verify information it had learnt that some food delivery riders were offering illegal hitch rides on messaging platform Telegram.

The request was for a ride at 3pm from Bukit Batok to Boon Lay, a distance of 12km by road. The first person to respond had little time for idle chat, and asked for an agreed price before turning up.