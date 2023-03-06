Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident that also involved two other vehicles at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Avenue 4 on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved two cars and a motorcycle at 2.50pm.

Photographs of the scene in Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News show two multi-purpose vehicles with damaged front bumpers.

A motorcycle is seen lying on its side on another part of the road, with some of its parts strewn about.

The contents of its top box and a GrabFood delivery bag are also scattered across the road.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

The police are investigating the accident.

The Straits Times has contacted Grab for more information, and is checking with the Ministry of Manpower if this incident is considered a workplace fatality.