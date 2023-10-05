Food charities in Singapore hit by fall in donations and rising costs

SINGAPORE – Food charities in Singapore are experiencing a huge drop in donations this year as donor fatigue sets in after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Food Bank Singapore (FBSG) received about 1.6 million kg in food donations in 2020, said co-founder Nichol Ng. Today, that amount has dropped to just 600,000kg.
Mr Nizar Mohamed Shariff, founder of Free Food For All (FFFA), said it has experienced a 55 per cent decrease in both monetary and food donations this year compared with the years during the pandemic.
Similarly, Mr Robin C. Lee, chief executive of Food from the Heart (FFTH), said that he anticipates fewer food donations in 2023 than last year but did not specify the amount of donations it received.
Food charities told The Straits Times that they had received more donations during the pandemic owing to heightened community spirit and sympathy for the less fortunate.
There was a 132 per cent increase in donations in 2020, said Mr Lee, as many corporations and organisations held fund-raising events to support FFTH.
However, with the pandemic easing, donations fell by 28 per cent the following year.
At the same time, operational costs have also increased due to fuel and food price hikes, he added.
Mr Shariff said that the Ukraine war, which started in 2022, had a huge impact on donations.
“We reckon the donations decreased because resources have become more costly,” he added, noting that people had begun to save up for themselves.
Those who rely on food charities are starting to feel the twin effects of the drop in donations and the rise in costs.
Mr Ang Soon Li uses FBSG’s Food Pantry 2.0, a vending machine concept launched in 2019 that allowed users to get food and other daily essentials at low prices at their convenience.
From 2021 to 2022, he noticed that the prices had increased from $2 to $3.50 for the same set of items – one carbohydrate and two sides. The carbohydrates include items like rice, biscuits and oats, and the sides include sauces, canned soups and drinks.
The price hike has led the 26-year-old and his family to use the vending machines less frequently.
Explaining the price increase, FBSG’s Ms Ng said that it was needed to sustain the food vending machines and ensure beneficiaries still get the help that they need.
Beneficiaries on FBSG’s Bank Card programme receive a card preloaded with credits every month, allowing them to obtain food from participating food and beverage outlets and the Food Pantry.
“The Food Bank card system, which allows users to select the items they need rather than receiving predefined food packages, has proven to be highly popular and efficient,” said Ms Ng. “Consequently, the demand for this programme has increased significantly, and food items are quickly redeemed every time our volunteers replenish the vending machines.”
Unfortunately, donations have declined due to donor fatigue, she said, adding that a credit increase is necessary to ensure that existing cardholders would still get essential aid.
To manage the decrease in donations, food charities have begun rolling out new initiatives this year, even as they look to also provide healthier alternatives for beneficiaries.
FBSG, which has distributed 2,000 Bank Cards so far, is hoping to provide more cards in the future, said Ms Ng, although she did not specify how many.
More vending machines are also expected to be added to more locations as well, she added.
Meanwhile, FFTH worked with corporations to organise three food drives in January, March and August.
The drive-thru food donation event in March saw FFTH raise more than $141,000 in terms of food and monetary donations. The most recent one, held in conjunction with National Day, saw more than 21,000 food items worth $83,000 donated.
FFFA is also organising more fund-raising events and collaborations with corporations, said Mr Shariff.
One such event was held in September, where the charity distributed 10,000 packets of mutton briyani to members of the public, fostering both the spirit of giving back and community, he added.
When it comes to food donations, however, it is crucial that the food provided is also nutritious, the charities said.
Mr Shariff said: “People often think that providing food is enough, but if beneficiaries consume items like frozen hashbrowns every day, yes it is food, but it is not nutritious.”
He added that while every donation is appreciated, it is important to think of beneficiaries who may have health issues as well.
Beneficiaries’ taste preferences have also evolved over time, said Ms Ng.
In the past, requests were centred around food items that met basic dietary needs such as instant noodles and canned food. Now, FBSG has shifted to providing healthier alternatives like brown rice and bee hoon to promote healthier eating habits.
By giving beneficiaries the option to choose, the move also minimises waste, added Ms Ng, as the charity engages social service organisations to understand the specific food items that beneficiaries desire.
Said Ms Ng: “In these challenging times, the actions taken by those who continue to contribute and support our mission are immensely appreciated.
“These efforts are instrumental in helping us fulfill our goal of helping individuals and families in need.”
Madam Rima Rahim, 49, has been volunteering with FFFA every Saturday for seven years, providing ingredients and ready-made meals to beneficiaries.
Before becoming a volunteer, Madam Rahim used to be a beneficiary herself. During those years, she said, canned food was one of the most common items she received. Today, beneficiaries have a plethora of choices.
She added that beneficiaries have also started asking for healthier options, like fresh fruit and vegetables.
“People are becoming more aware of the food pyramid and the importance of nutrition, and we want to give them the ability to choose, and to live that healthy lifestyle.”