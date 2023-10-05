Food charities in Singapore hit by fall in donations and rising costs

SINGAPORE – Food charities in Singapore are experiencing a huge drop in donations this year as donor fatigue sets in after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Food Bank Singapore (FBSG) received about 1.6 million kg in food donations in 2020, said co-founder Nichol Ng. Today, that amount has dropped to just 600,000kg.

Mr Nizar Mohamed Shariff, founder of Free Food For All (FFFA), said it has experienced a 55 per cent decrease in both monetary and food donations this year compared with the years during the pandemic.

Similarly, Mr Robin C. Lee, chief executive of Food from the Heart (FFTH), said that he anticipates fewer food donations in 2023 than last year but did not specify the amount of donations it received.

Food charities told The Straits Times that they had received more donations during the pandemic owing to heightened community spirit and sympathy for the less fortunate.

There was a 132 per cent increase in donations in 2020, said Mr Lee, as many corporations and organisations held fund-raising events to support FFTH.

However, with the pandemic easing, donations fell by 28 per cent the following year.