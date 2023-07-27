Food Caterer Nosh Cuisine’s suspension after food-poisoning cases at pre-schools lifted

SINGAPORE – Food caterer Nosh Cuisine was on Thursday allowed to resume operations after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) lifted a suspension that had been imposed following a spate of food poisoning cases at three MindChamps pre-schools in May.

The SFA, in a joint statement with the Ministry of Health (MOH), said that Nosh Cuisine – located at 171 Kampong Ampat, #05-12 and #06-10, KA Foodlink – had implemented measures the agency had stipulated after the suspension, which began on May 30.

This includes the disposal of all ready-to eat food, thawed food and perishable food items.

Nosh Cuisine cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and it also disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Its food handlers and food hygiene officers have also re-attended and passed courses, as required by the SFA.

In addition, the caterer has taken steps to replace its chiller and install additional handwash stations.

Between May 15 and 29, MOH, SFA and the Early Childhood Development Agency received reports of gastroenteritis involving 107 people, comprising 96 children and 11 staff members, from MindChamps’ pre-schools in Changi Airport, Tanglin and Bishan.

They had consumed food prepared by Nosh Cuisine during that period. Eight were hospitalised. The rest had either received outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

Following the lifting of suspension, SFA said it would continue to closely monitor Nosh Cuisine, which operates website Nosh Kitchen, to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.

The agency added that it was considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak in May, and will take enforcement action if Nosh Cuisine is found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

If convicted, offenders can face a fine of up to $2,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine of up to $100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times,” said the agency.

It also advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such establishments, and to report them to the SFA via their online feedback form.