Food caterer in Kaki Bukit Road fined, suspended after hygiene breaches

SINGAPORE – The licence of a food caterer in Kaki Bukit Road was suspended after it failed to keep its premises clean.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website that it suspended the licence of Curry & Tandoor at 1 Kaki Bukit Road 1 for two weeks starting Dec 5 until Dec 18.

It accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined $800 for two offences. The offences included failing to keep the premises clean and selling unclean food.

All food handlers working in Curry & Tandoor, which is halal-certified, would also be required to reattend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1, before resuming work.

The Straits Times has asked SFA if there were food poisoning cases linked to the caterer. When contacted by ST, a Curry & Tandoor employee declined comment.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

It added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA urged anyone who comes across poor food safety practices in food establishments not to patronise these outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form, or by calling the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871, and provide details for follow-up investigations.