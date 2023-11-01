Food caterer fined $6,000 for hygiene lapses after 92 suffer food poisoning

SINGAPORE – KG Catering was fined $6,000 on Wednesday for multiple hygiene violations, after 92 people got food poisoning after they ate food prepared by the caterer.

The cases of gastroenteritis happened across three separate incidents, and were reported to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) between Sept 20, 2022, and March 11, 2023. Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

None was hospitalised, SFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

SFA and MOH inspected the caterer’s premises on three occasions and found multiple food safety lapses, such as cockroach and rodent infestations, improper storage of food and poorly maintained premises.

SFA suspended the food business operations of KG Catering from Nov 9, 2022, to Feb 1, 2023, and “directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises”.

SFA said the suspension was lifted after they rectified the lapses.

It added: “While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.”

All food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, SFA said.

Those found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act may be fined up to $2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they can be further fined up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Those who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them, and instead provide feedback via www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback with details for follow-up investigations.