Food and crafts festival kicks off in Bukit Gombak as part of heartland rejuvenation efforts

SINGAPORE – A three-day festival featuring food stalls, homemade crafts and live music kicked off at Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre on April 5, as part of wider efforts to help heartland enterprises innovate and seize new opportunities.

Organised by Enterprise Singapore, Rasa Gombak Day Out is a first-of-its-kind event that showcases the history and heritage of the popular neighbourhood centre.

Vendors, from longstanding neighbourhood favourites to newly established businesses, sell traditional snacks, household wares and groceries.

The festival, which runs till April 7, is among the first activities organised by the Modern Heritage Heartland Hub, one of two pilot projects aimed at revitalising the heartland, which was announced during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s budget on March 1.

The event runs from 4pm to 9pm on April 5 and noon to 9pm on April 6 and 7.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who was guest of honour at the festival on April 5, noted that the global retail industry has changed rapidly due to the growth of technology, the rise of e-commerce as well as fast-changing consumer preferences.

The Government remains committed to supporting heartland merchants to continue to transform, innovate and capture new opportunities, she said, adding that events like Rasa Gombak Day Out can bolster the vibrancy of neighbourhood centres and draw both Singaporeans and tourists alike.