Foiled in fish smuggling bid at checkpoint

Checkpoint officers sensed something fishy when a 58-year-old man drove his Singapore-registered car through the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The man was later found to have 92 fighting fish hidden in the boot, floor mats and centre console of his car last Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

He did not have a valid permit issued by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to import ornamental fish, the ICA said.

In a separate case, a 48-year-old man was jailed for six weeks on Wednesday for illegally importing two cats into Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint.

Mohamed Yazid Ahmad sedated the cats - a Bengal cross and a British shorthair - before hiding them below the driver and front passenger seats of his Singapore-registered car in November last year.

ICA officers found the cats covered with two dark-coloured shirts in his car.

Animals that are smuggled into Singapore are of unknown health status and may introduce diseases here, ICA said.