Focus more on experiences instead of just giving discounts: Observers

Go beyond sales and play up on experiences to make the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) great again, said industry observers ahead of the event from Sept 9 to Oct 10.

Dr Lynda Wee, adjunct associate professor at the division of marketing of Nanyang Technological University's Nanyang Business School, said the emergence of frequent deals in online shopping has eroded the thrill of deal-hunting during GSS. Competition also comes from other Asian cities, like those in Malaysia and Indonesia establishing their own annual shopping festivals.