Flying the flag for Singapore's 56th birthday

Eye-catching flag displays have been going up in various neighbourhoods across Singapore in the lead-up to National Day on Aug 9. In this estate in Toa Payoh Lorong 1, a large display of flags making up the number 56 hangs between two blocks of flats
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 22, 2021, with the headline 'Flying the flag for Singapore's 56th birthday'.
