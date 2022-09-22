Flying or release of unauthorised aerial objects banned during F1

The flying or release of unauthorised aerial objects, such as drones, flight lanterns and kites, will be banned over some places here during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Sept 29 to Oct 3.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday that the aerial ban is to ensure the safety of helicopters conducting aerial filming during the event.

The temporary restricted area will include Marina Bay, the Kallang Basin, Central Business District, Little India and Tiong Bahru, and extend from ground level to 4,000 feet (1.2km) above mean sea level.

The ban will be in effect from 2.30pm to 10.30pm on Sept 29, 3.30pm to 11pm on Sept 30, 3pm till midnight on Oct 1, and from 3pm on Oct 2 till 12.30am on Oct 3.

CAAS said unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary restricted area are an offence under the Air Navigation Order (ANO) and the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101).

Those convicted of an offence under the ANO can be fined up to $20,000 in the first instance. For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to 15 months, or both.

An individual found guilty of committing an offence under the ANR-101 can be fined up to $50,000 in the first instance or be jailed for up to two years. For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to $100,000 or be jailed for up to five years.

CAAS added that existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas remain in force.

The public can check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities is prohibited or requires a permit.

For more information on the temporary restricted area to be established during the 2022 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, the public can go to www.singaporegp.sg and www.caas.gov.sg