Flying high

Flags are national symbols - a form of identity as well as a way to convey the ideas, ambitions and values of a nation or organisation. When Singapore became a fully self-governing state in 1959, then Deputy Prime Minister Toh Chin Chye was tasked by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew to create a new flag and state crest to mark its independence. Dr Toh and his team completed the special assignment in two months. It has been 60 years since then and Singapore now has its own unique and distinct flag as well as identity. Celebrate this anniversary by learning more about Singapore's history and flag with The Straits Times.