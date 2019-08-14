Flowers aglow for Mid-Autumn Festival

Moonflowers Of Mid-Autumn is a luminescent outdoor art installation featuring 250 stalks of sustainable glow-in-the-dark flower sculptures at the lawn of Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall in Balestier.

A collaboration between the memorial hall and local artist Lee Yun Qin (left), 38, as well as 25 youth volunteers from Beyond Social Services, the installation pays homage to the ancient Mid-Autumn folklore of Chang'e and symbolises the desire for union during this festive season.

Put together in approximately two weeks, the flower sculptures are crafted from intricate wire mesh and solar-powered LED bulbs - 100 made by the artist and another 150 by the youth volunteers.

The installation, together with weekend programmes that include a laser light show as well as moon cake and tea appreciation workshops on Sept 7 and 8, marks the eighth edition of the Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival. The flower sculptures will be on display in the memorial hall's compound until Sept 22.