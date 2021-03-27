Flower power in Singapore
Trumpet Trees like these in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 were spotted in full bloom in parts of Singapore yesterday.
Also known fondly as "Singapore's cherry blossoms", the Tabebuia rosea is a perennial tree in Singapore that grows to about 18m to 35m tall, according to the National Parks Board.
The blooms last only a matter of days, but they retain their colour for a few days after they fall, forming a picturesque pink or white carpet around the trunk.
Flowering is typically triggered by heavy rain after a long hot and dry spell, usually between March and April, and again between August and September.
