Flower power at East Coast Park

Bougainvillea Garden at East Coast Park was awash with colour yesterday as the signature plants blossomed profusely in the recent wet weather.

Bougainvillea, commonly found around the island, especially on overhead bridges and highways, is grown extensively in Singapore because it flowers all year in hot and wet weather.

The shrubs can grow as tall as trees and come in a variety of bright colours, including magenta, white, orange and crimson. Although the plant is native to tropical South America, its largest breeders and producers include India, Malaysia and Florida in the United States.

Its common name is Paper Flower.