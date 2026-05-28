Flower Market, JuJu World pop-up by artist C.J. Hendry to open at Gardens by the Bay in June

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The latest edition of Flower Market, and its first in South-east Asia, will be in Singapore from June 10 to 14.

SINGAPORE – Gardening enthusiasts can get to see plushie versions of Singapore’s national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim as well as the striking Raffles’ Pitcher Plant and the vivid Singapore Ginger Flower at Gardens by the Bay in June .

Flower Market, an immersive installation by Australian C.J. Hendry, will be one of two pop-ups by the artist to open in IMBA Theatre’s gallery space at Gardens by the Bay.

Built to resemble a flower market within a greenhouse, Flower Market will feature tens of thousands of plush flowers. Visitors will be welcome to comb through the colourful rows and pick those they wish to take home.

Since its inception in New York in 2024, the installation has toured around the world, visiting cities like Hong Kong, Sydney and Abu Dhabi. Its latest edition – and its first in South-east Asia – will be in Singapore from June 10 to 14.

The run here will feature more than 30 kinds of flowers, including exclusive designs based on local species.

Entry to Flower Market is free and comes with a complimentary flower. Additional stems will cost $7 each.

Hendry is also known for her JuJu collectible toy – a fluffy bunny-like doll with a flower over its left eye – that comes in various colours.

JuJu World, an inflatable experience based on the toy, will have its world premiere in Singapore on June 20. Limited large-sized JuJus will be crafted exclusively for its run here.

The ticketed event will end on July 18. More details will be announced closer to its opening.

Hendry was first known for her large, hyper-realistic pencil drawings of objects ranging from the dishevelled head of a Barbie doll to a crab on a plate. Her work then expanded into immersive public installations, the chief of them being Flower Market.

She said the two events in Singapore “represent our shared emotion and universal experiences, from curiosity to adolescence and nostalgia”.

“This double bill at IMBA Theatre will spark joy among new audiences in the region, demonstrating that art is meant for everyone,” she added.

Chief executive officer of IMBA Michael Lee said the theatre is “excited to partner with C.J. Hendry, whose work embodies everything we believe art and culture can be – bold, playful and genuinely for everyone”.

“C.J.’s installations cross every boundary of language, age and background, and we see real potential to build programming and community experiences around them,” he added.

Ms Teyi Guo, director of leisure events at the Singapore Tourism Board, said the two events will add to the country’s “growing pipeline of world-class events, reinforcing our position as a compelling destination for arts and culture lovers from around the region and beyond”.