Floral Windows to the World Championship returns to Singapore Garden Festival with new elements

SINGAPORE - After a six-year break, the Floral Windows to the World Championship (FWWC) is making a comeback with a new format at the Singapore Garden Festival 2024.

A record number of 18 international floral designers are set to compete in this year’s refreshed competition, with 13 of them being new to the festival.

The National Parks Board (NParks), in a statement on April 20, said the FWWC will now incorporate a live competition element, inviting festival-goers to witness the creation of floral masterpieces in real-time.

This marks a departure from the previous static displays, as designers will now undertake a series of six tasks in front of judges and visitors during the first three days of the festival, from Aug 3 to 5.

The FWWC, a highlight of the Singapore Garden Festival since its inception, was last held in 2018. The competition traditionally featured pre-made window installations by floral designers, judged before the festival’s opening.

This year, the event aims to showcase a broader range of styles and techniques, with participants hailing from five continents, including first-time entrants from Estonia, Hungary, and Poland.

The top five finalists will face off in the final task during a ticketed dinner event on Aug 5, where the grand champion will be crowned.

The festival, which has been a biennial event since 2006, serves as an international platform for landscape and garden designers, florists, and horticulturists to display their talents. It is recognised for bringing together award-winning participants from around the world to collaborate with Singapore’s own horticultural experts.

The Singapore Garden Festival 2024 will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Aug 3 to 11. Tickets for the festival and the championship finals dinner are available for purchase.