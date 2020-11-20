Floral Fantasy attraction to reopen at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can now look forward to enjoying its Floral Fantasy attraction, which is set to reopen on Saturday (Nov 21).

The attraction will feature "Joy", a 5m-tall sculpture made of dried and preserved flowers, which will be unveiled for the first time. A giant woodland troll, a fairy and a bird - crafted by local puppeteer Frankie Malachi - will stand guard over it.

Hanging baskets filled with fuchsias from Japan will be on display, along with flowers and plants grown by horticulturists at Gardens by the Bay's own nurseries, including orchids, pelargoniums, petunias, tillandsias and bromeliads.

The attraction will also explore opportunities to collaborate with aspiring artists and place their floral-themed works on display.

Since July, Gardens by the Bay has reopened its ticketed attractions in phases, in compliance with Covid-19 measures. It was decided to reopen Floral Fantasy after few community cases of Covid-19 transmission have been recently reported, in order to provide residents here - who are mostly unable to travel overseas due to the pandemic -with options for the upcoming festive season.

The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers issued by the Singapore Tourism Board can be used for the Floral Fantasy attraction, as well as the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest attractions from December.

Gardens by the Bay will also reopen the Supertree Observatory to the general public from Dec 1. It was previously only available for venue bookings.

However, the 4D multimedia ride Flight of the Dragonfly at Floral Fantasy will remain closed.

Floral Fantasy will open from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays. Timed-entry tickets for local residents will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets for non-residents cost $15 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online from Gardens by the Bay's website or smartphone app.

More information is available at this website.