Floating solar panel systems, water reclamation plant in S'pore could be financed by green bonds: PUB

SINGAPORE - The installation of floating solar panel systems here is one of two projects that may soon be financed by new green bonds issued by national water agency PUB.

PUB said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 18) that it aims to launch its inaugural green bonds later this month, as part of a new $10 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme.

The launch will boost PUB's efforts in ensuring that Singapore's water supply remains resilient in meeting the nation's growing water demand, and also sustainable in mitigating its impact on the environment, said the agency.

Green bonds are financial instruments used to fund projects with environmental benefits, and provide investors with regular or fixed income payments.

Floating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems here have helped to power energy-intensive water treatment processes in a greener way, as well as offset 8 per cent of Singapore's total energy needs.

For instance, the clean energy generated at PUB's first large-scale floating solar farm project at Tengeh Reservoir is sufficient to power all of Singapore's local treatment plants for drinking water, equivalent to removing 7,000 cars from the roads.

Feasibility studies are being planned for two other large-scale floating solar PV systems at Lower Seletar and Pandan Reservoir, said PUB.

A Green Financing Framework established by PUB will fund both planned and future green projects that support its sustainability efforts.

The framework will ensure that the green bonds issued adhere to market best practices, including strong governance, as well as clear eligibility criteria to evaluate and identify green projects that have a positive impact on the environment.

"Our projects will advance goals in sustainable water and wastewater management, and renewable energy. Projects must achieve reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to decarbonisation, or show improvements to the environment to qualify as green projects," said PUB.

Another potential project that can be financed with the proceeds from green bonds involves the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant, which integrates used water and solid waste treatment processes to ensure energy self-sufficiency.

The plant is currently under construction and will be co-located with the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Integrated Waste Management Facility - the two combined will form the Tuas Nexus.