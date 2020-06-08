Floating hotel awash with support for migrant workers

Some 1,500 healthy migrant workers from various sectors are now housed aboard floating accommodation at the Tanjong Pagar Terminal.

On Saturday, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min visited two of them - Setia Station 1 and Bibby Progress. Each room in the floating hotel houses up to four workers, who are all provided with meals.

Medical care and support is available from a medical centre manned by Fullerton Healthcare. All workers undergo health screening prior to checking into the floating accommodation.

Upon arrival, workers also get care packs containing masks, thermometers, snacks and instant beverages. They also get a SIM card with 50 gigabytes of mobile data.

Workers have scheduled activities on the open deck in small groups. There are also a range of amenities, including Wi-Fi, a mini-mart, a hairdresser and remittance services.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, which manages the facilities with partners, said a small number of the workers have moved back to their previous dormitories or to new ones.