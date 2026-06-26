Floating fish farms near Pulau Ubin catch fire after suspected lightning strike

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One fish farm owner said estimated losses could reach up to $120,000.

SINGAPORE – Firefighters battled for hours to put out a blaze that hit at least two floating fish farms near Pulau Ubin on June 24 .

The fire started at one farm and is believed to have spread to two neighbouring farms before being doused.

Investigations are ongoing, but the suspected cause of the fire is a lightning strike that hit the fish farm’s solar panels, as reported by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ), in response to queries, said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.10pm that day. No injuries were reported.

The fish farms sit off the Lorong Halus jetty near Pasir Ris, close to two small islands: Pulau Ubin and Pulau Ketam.

The fire is believed to have caused serious damage, with one fish farm owner estimating losses of up to $120,000.

The owner added that he could not file an insurance claim for the fire.

He said: “This is not the first time the solar panels have been damaged by lightning, but there were workers present before, so they could deal with it immediately and prevent it from becoming a big fire.”

There were no workers around when the fire broke out this time, he added.

The fire damaged key fishing equipment, including fish feed, generators, solar panels, a fishing boat and at least three fish traps, among other items.

Fishing nets were also damaged, resulting in least half of the farm’s fish stock escaping, the owner added.

Marine vessels from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Airport Emergency Service were deployed to extinguish the flames. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

SCDF said marine vessels from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Airport Emergency Service were deployed to put out the flames, with people from nearby fish farms also stepping in to help contain the fire.

The Straits Times has contacted the Fish Farmers Association of Singapore and Singapore Food Agency for more information.