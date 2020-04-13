Floating accommodation for workers ready

A common area at one of the two floating accommodation facilities at Tanjong Pagar Terminal meant for healthy foreign workers, who are expected to move in this week. After visiting the facility yesterday, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post that the facility could hold a few hundred people, with meals to be delivered to the cabins to reduce mingling among the workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. More than 5,000 workers have already moved out of dormitories to alternative sites, such as military camps and Housing Board flats.