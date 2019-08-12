Six flights from Singapore to Hong Kong cancelled as protester sit-in continues; all flights from Hong Kong cancelled

SINGAPORE - Six flights from Singapore to Hong Kong were cancelled on Monday (Aug 12) as protesters continued to stage a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport.

As of 7.30pm, three flights departing from Changi operated by Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways were cancelled. The flights were initially scheduled to depart at 4.05pm, 6pm and 8.10pm.

Two flights operated Singapore Airline (SIA) and one by Scoot were also cancelled, according to the Changi Airport (CAG) website.

The cancellations followed an announcement by the Hong Kong authorities on Monday afternoon that all flights out of Hong Kong were cancelled. Media reports said at least 130 departing flights were affected.

Said CAG spokesman Ivan Tan: “Singapore residents have been advised to return home or not to leave for the airport given the current situation. Those who had checked in have been allowed to collect their baggage.”

“Non-residents have been advised to check with their airline regarding options available to them which may include alternate flights to their final destination for those who were going to transit in Hong Kong,” Mr Tan added.

It is unclear if flights out of Hong Kong will resume on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 20 flights are scheduled to depart from Singapore to Hong Kong, and 20 flights are expected to arrive from Hong Kong.