Flights from Singapore to HK resume

Several scheduled flights from Singapore to Hong Kong resumed early yesterday, a day after Typhoon Mangkhut battered the city.

A check of Changi Airport's website at 8am showed four flights had taken off through the night and early morning as scheduled.

The first flight out - a code share between Singapore Airlines SQ868, Ethiopian Airlines ET1323 and Virgin Australia VA5646 - left at 2am. The flight was initially scheduled to leave at 7.55pm on Sunday. Two Cathay Pacific flights took off at 1.45am and 6.40am followed by a Singapore Airlines flight at 7.30am.

By noon, the airport website showed five more flights to Hong Kong had departed.

As for flights from Hong Kong, three were cancelled early yesterday, according to Changi Airport's website. The first flight from Hong Kong to arrive at Changi was Singapore Airlines Flight SQ1, which landed at 11.50am. Sixteen other flights were scheduled to arrive from Hong Kong yesterday.

On Sunday, more than 30 flights by major airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and American Airlines, were cancelled.

An advisory on the Changi Airport website said flights to and from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen had been affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that the typhoon had forced more than 400 of its flights to and from Hong Kong to be cancelled. Hong Kong's flagship carrier said it expected a gradual return to scheduled flight operations from yesterday morning, subject to weather conditions.

"Service resumption will likely be very slow, with continued delays and some cancellations," it said.

Mangkhut cut a deadly path across Asia on Sunday, killing at least two people in southern China after jolting Hong Kong. It killed dozens when it hit the Philippines earlier.

Ng Huiwen