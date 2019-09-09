Flights between Singapore and Tokyo affected by Typhoon Faxai

SINGAPORE - At least four flights between Singapore and Tokyo have been retimed as a powerful typhoon battered the Tokyo region on Monday (Sept 9) morning.

According to Changi Airport's website, two flights due to depart from Changi for Tokyo on Monday have been retimed: Originally scheduled at 8.10am, Japan Airlines Flight JL712 bound for Narita International Airport will now depart at 10pm; All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight NH842 scheduled for 11am will leave at 8.30pm for Haneda Airport.

Flights from Tokyo to Singapore were likewise affected: ANA Flight NH843 from Haneda Airport was rescheduled from 6.40am to 7pm; while Singapore Airlines (SIA) also announced on its website that the 2.25am Flight SQ639 from Haneda Airport to Singapore was retimed to leave Japan at 11.03am, a delay of more than eight hours, and is expected to arrive at 4.37pm.

Meanwhile, SIA Flights SQ12 and SQ632, both of which departed on Monday morning for Tokyo, also experienced delays of 20 minutes and 38 minutes.

Typhoon Faxai, upgraded to a "very strong" storm with potentially record winds and rain, made landfall in Chiba just east of the Japanese capital before dawn after barrelling through Tokyo Bay. It was over the city of Narita as of 6am (5am Singapore time).

The typhoon has caused widespread blackouts and transport disruptions in the Tokyo region, with the authorities issuing non-compulsory evacuation warnings to more than 390,000 people.

According to local media, airlines have cancelled more than 100 flights scheduled on Monday.