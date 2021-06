Singapore must guard against rising sea levels and other climate uncertainties but land scarcity has also reinforced the need to be flexible and adaptive.

National water agency PUB is looking to enhance current measures and adopt multi-functional solutions - to be identified through site-specific studies - for the nation's coastlines. The first study on the city-east coast stretch began last month, with others to start in Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Kadut and around Jurong Island.