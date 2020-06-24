Flash floods, fallen tree as heavy rain pelts down

Flash floods due to heavy rain were reported from about 8.30am yesterday, affecting various parts of Singapore, including the intersection of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road (right), causing vehicles to be partially submerged in floodwaters. According to national water agency PUB, the flash floods subsided by 9.20am.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENT, WEE SOON HO/FACEBOOK
Pedestrians in Orchard Road walking in the rain yesterday morning. Among the areas hit by flash floods, the heaviest rainfall of 108.8mm was recorded in Bedok South.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
A heavy downpour caused flash floods in various parts of Singapore yesterday morning and at least one tree reportedly toppled in the same period. A tree fell on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway near the Dairy Farm Road exit at about 8am. No injuries were reported but a lamp post was damaged. The tree was cleared by about 9am.

National water agency PUB said flash floods were reported in Jurong Town Hall Road, Opera Estate and New Upper Changi Road, and at the intersection of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road. It said the first flash flood was reported at 8.30am and by 9.20am, the floods had subsided.

Among the flash flood areas, the heaviest rainfall of 108.8mm was recorded in Bedok South, more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in June.

Video clips online showed some vehicles partially submerged near Changi Fire Station. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said 15 firefighters helped drivers, passengers and pedestrians stranded in floodwaters near the fire station

