Flash floods after heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning

SINGAPORE - A heavy downpour caused flash floods in various parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning (June 23).

In a statement on Facebook, national water agency PUB said flash floods were reported in Jurong Town Hall Road, Opera Estate and New Upper Changi Road, and at the intersection of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road.

PUB said the first flash flood was reported at 8.30am, and that its Quick Response Teams "were immediately deployed to all sites".

"By 9.20am, flash floods at all locations had subsided," it added.

Video clips uploaded to Twitter and Facebook showed Bedok Canal filled to the brim, and two vehicles submerged in water at the intersection of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4, near Changi Fire Station.