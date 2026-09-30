Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flash flood at road in Woodlands; public urged to avoid area

Heavy rain was to be expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 3pm to 3.45pm.

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB has urged the public to avoid a stretch of road in Woodlands due to a flash flood on the afternoon of Sept 30.

PUB said in a statement on X at 3.13pm that a flash flood has occurred in Riverside Road.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area for the next hour.

Earlier at 3.03pm, PUB had said there was a risk of flash flood at the same location.

At 3.30pm, it issued a flash flood risk alert in Neo Tiew Road (near Neo Tiew Harvest Link). Members of the public should avoid the area for the next one hour, it said.

The National Environment Agency had said at 2.40pm that heavy rain was to be expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 3pm to 3.45pm.