Straitstimes.com header logo

Flash flood at road in Woodlands; public urged to avoid area

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heavy rain was to be expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 3pm to 3.45pm.

Heavy rain was to be expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 3pm to 3.45pm.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

avatar-alt

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB has urged the public to avoid a stretch of road in Woodlands due to a flash flood on the afternoon of Sept 30.

PUB said in a statement on X at 3.13pm that a flash flood has occurred in Riverside Road.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area for the next hour.

Earlier at 3.03pm, PUB had said there was a risk of flash flood at the same location.

At 3.30pm, it issued a flash flood risk alert in Neo Tiew Road (near Neo Tiew Harvest Link). Members of the public should avoid the area for the next one hour, it said.

The National Environment Agency had said at 2.40pm that heavy rain was to be expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 3pm to 3.45pm.

More on this topic
More rain expected in Singapore in second half of September
How worrying is Singapore’s haze outlook, and how can you protect yourself?
See more on

Singapore

PUB

Weather

Floods

National Environment Agency

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.