Flash flood in Seletar as thundery showers with gusty winds lash Singapore

SINGAPORE - Thundery showers, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed Singapore on Friday (April 27), causing a flash flood in Seletar.

National water agency PUB tweeted about the flash flood in Seletar North Link at 4.08pm, saying that both of the road's two lanes were flooded.

It advised people to avoid the area. The flood subsided in just under half an hour.

The National Environment Agency had issued a heavy rain warning at 3.48pm, saying that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds are expected to continue over many areas in Singapore.

According to its two-hour nowcast, virtually the entire island will be experiencing thundery showers or just showers between 4pm and 6pm.

The afternoon thundery showers are forecast for the next four days as well.

There were also flash floods on Monday, including at the slip road from Stevens Road to Balmoral Road and the junction of Gilstead Road and Dunearn Road.

The Meteorological Service Singapore had said in its forecast for the second half of April that there would be more thundery showers in the fortnight.

Singapore is experiencing inter-monsoon conditions, which are expected to persist into May.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by warm weather and moderate to heavy thundery showers falling in the afternoon, occasionally extending into the evening.

Thunderstorms during the inter-monsoon period are typically more intense, as the sun is closer to the equator, producing strong solar heating of land areas.