Flash flood in Jurong Town Hall Road subsides

Vehicles driving through heavy rain along an expressway on Feb 18.

SINGAPORE – A flash flood that occurred in Jurong Town Hall Road amid heavy rain across Singapore on Feb 18 has subsided.

PUB, in an advisory on social media platform X at about 5.50pm, had urged the public to avoid the affected area, from Jurong East Street 11 to Jurong East Street 12.

In an update at 6.04pm, PUB said the flash flood has subsided.

In earlier advisories at about 5.30pm, the national water agency also asked the public to avoid Jalan Boon Lay (Enterprise Road to International Road) and the junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way Road, due to the risk of flash floods.