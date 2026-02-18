Straitstimes.com header logo

Flash flood in Jurong Town Hall Road subsides

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Generic photo of vehicles drive through heavy rain along an expressway on Feb 18, 2026.

Vehicles driving through heavy rain along an expressway on Feb 18.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

avatar-alt

Gabrielle Andres

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A flash flood that occurred in Jurong Town Hall Road amid heavy rain across Singapore on Feb 18 has subsided.

PUB, in an advisory on social media platform X at about 5.50pm, had urged the public to avoid the affected area, from Jurong East Street 11 to Jurong East Street 12.

In an update at 6.04pm, PUB said the flash flood has subsided.

In earlier advisories at about 5.30pm, the national water agency also asked the public to avoid Jalan Boon Lay (Enterprise Road to International Road) and the junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way Road, due to the risk of flash floods.

More on this topic
In windiest month of February, hazy conditions could arise from persistent hot spots: Experts
Thundery afternoon showers expected over parts of Singapore in first two weeks of February
See more on

Singapore

PUB

Floods

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.