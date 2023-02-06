Five young bilingual professionals roped in to help promote Speak Mandarin Campaign

SINGAPORE – Mr Kennie Ting’s proficiency in Mandarin came in handy when it helped draw Guo Pei, China’s foremost couturier, to hold a large couture and art exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) in 2019.

“Guo Pei decided to work with ACM because she trusted me. She felt that I had a deep understanding of Chinese culture, and that there were no language barriers between us,” said Mr Ting, 44, director of the ACM and Peranakan Museum.

He is among five people tapped under a Young Bilingual Professionals initiative by the Promote Mandarin Council and Business China to foster the use of the language. They were selected after a call for nominations was made to various organisations.

Videos of how they have benefited from their bilingualism can now be seen on the Speak Mandarin Campaign’s social media platforms, and they may be spotted at campaign or Business China events.

Ms Chew Lee Ching, deputy chairman of the council, said: “Our bilingual advantage is beneficial and provides Singaporeans with a competitive edge, especially when exposed to opportunities presented by a rapidly changing world. Specific to a growing China economy, the value of Mandarin is in its usefulness and its ability to connect.”

She hopes the Young Bilingual Professionals move will inspire greater interest in Mandarin – not only for the functional benefits, but also for how it can enrich lives through a deeper appreciation for and understanding of the Chinese culture.

Three of the professionals – Mr Ian Loh, 32, senior vice-president of a blockchain fintech company; Mr Sim Cheng Yu, 29, a trade marketing manager at a multinational eyewear firm; and Ms Pey Yin Jie, 37, a principal consultant with a multinational energy group – grew up in a Mandarin-speaking environment.

Mr Ting and Mr Lim Jing Kai, 27, a financial consultant with Prudential and freelance content creator, found subsequent opportunities to catch up.

Mr Ting, who grew up in an English-speaking family and had regular Chinese tuition, decided to read Chinese literature for the O levels when he was at The Chinese High School.

“Asia is a global economic and trade hub today,” he noted. “Hence, proficiency in Asian languages, including Chinese, is very important.”

Mr Loh, who studied in both China’s Tsinghua University and University of Oxford, helps international investors understand the capital market in China and assists Chinese investors in navigating the global investment environment.

“I hope to bring awareness about not just bilingualism but also biculturalism,” he said.

The language skills have proven useful beyond work too.