Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crashes into pre-school door

SINGAPORE - A five-year-old boy was taken conscious to hospital after a car crashed into the glass door of Maple Bear Preschool at Midview City in Bishan.

The police told The Straits Times on Thursday that they received a call about the accident at 20 Sin Ming Lane at 10.30am on Monday.

A 62-year-old male driver has been arrested for a negligent act causing hurt.

The driver was suspected to have lost control of the car before the accident, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted Maple Bear Preschool for more information.

