5 taken to hospital after accident in Queensway

The accident happened along Queensway towards Portsdown Avenue at around 1.50pm on Sept 24. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
SINGAPORE – Five people were taken to National University Hospital after an accident involving two cars in Queensway on Sunday afternoon.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident showed a red Ferrari car with a dented rear and a grey car with a crumpled bonnet.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident that happened along Queensway towards Portsdown Avenue at around 1.50pm on Sunday.

A 39-year-old male driver and his 35-year-old female passenger were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, said the police.

They added that the driver of another car – a 62-year-old male – and his two passengers, aged 23 and 25, were also taken to the hospital conscious.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

A grey car was seen with a crumpled bonnet after the accident. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
