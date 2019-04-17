Five taken to hospital after accident along Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three vehicles along Upper Thomson Road on Wednesday (April 17).

The police said that they were alerted to the incident, which occurred at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Jalan Todak, around 2.10pm.

Two cars and a pickup truck were involved in the accident.

Footage of the scene circulating on social media shows one of the cars, a Mercedes-Benz, with its bonnet and bumper badly mangled.

The victims, who were all aged between 25 and 63, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.