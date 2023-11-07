Five shots at saving the earth: Winners of the Earthshot Prize 2023

SINGAPORE - The Earthshot Prize was given to five winners at a ceremony at Mediacorp Theatre on Tuesday.

The annual award was started in 2020 by Britain’s Prince William in a bid to protect the ailing planet. Each year, it recognises five exemplary projects that work on solving key environmental issues.

The winners received £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to boost their projects.

They were picked from a pool of 15 finalists by The Earthshot Prize Council. There is one winner under each of the five categories: creating a waste-free world, cleaning the air, fixing the climate, reviving oceans, and protecting and restoring nature.

Here are the five winners and their projects.

Protecting and restoring nature

Winner: Accion Andina