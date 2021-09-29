Five seniors die of Covid-19; 1,711 new cases in community

Five more people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They comprised four Singaporean men aged between 69 and 79, and a 77-year-old Singapo-rean woman.

Two of them were unvaccinated, while one was partially vaccinated.

The other two were inoculated against the virus.

All had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving details of these conditions in its statement.

Yesterday was the ninth consecutive day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

So far, 85 people here have died because of the virus.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 30, compared with 18 last month.

The number of new cases here hit 2,236 yesterday - surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time.

It was also 589 more than Monday's figure.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 91,775.

The latest case figure includes 1,711 cases in the community and 515 among dormitory residents. The remaining 10 are imported cases.

Among the local cases are 483 people who are above the age of 60.

The 10 imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Six of them were detected on arrival, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A new cluster has also emerged at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Day Centre in Bedok.

Two cases were added to the cluster, taking its total number to 11.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 30, compared with 18 last month.

Transmission took place among clients and staff at the centre, said MOH. Ten of the cases were clients, while the remaining case was a staff member.

The centre has been closed since Saturday, said MOH.

Six more cases were also added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster, bringing its total to 106. MOH said the new patients had been quarantined.

The cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory in Jurong West had 20 new cases, taking its total to 401, while 40 were added to the Woodlands Dormitory cluster, which now had a total of 216 cases.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Avery Lodge in Jurong had 15 more cases and a total of 256.

Transmission took place in the dormitories, with no evidence of spread outside them, and that new cases had been quarantined.

MOH added that 1,325 cases are currently warded in hospital.

Among them are 209 patients who need oxygen supplementation. There are also 30 people in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 201 are above the age of 60.