Five people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on SLE

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Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and another two to Woodlands Hospital.

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the SLE on the morning of March 14.

The S ingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident along the SLE towards the BKE after the Upper Thomson Road exit at about 10.05am.

The drivers in two lorries were found trapped in their seats . They were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment, said SCDF.

Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and another t wo to Woodlands Hospital.

Photos of the accident posted to Facebook show at least four vehicles involved in the accident, which blocked all three lanes on the road.

One lorry is seen to have flipped over onto its side. Another lorry, with its front caved in, appears to have crashed into the road divider.



A video posted on the Roads.sg page on Facebook shows a chain of heavy vehicles on the left lane of the expressway. A large lorry rear ends a smaller lorry, which in turn crashes into the back of another lorry, which subsequently flips onto its side as it lands in the next lane.



The first lorry to be hit is sent reeling into the road divider.

A post on the LTA Traffic News X account on the accident noted that congestion stretched till Lentor Avenue.



The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

In its annual road traffic statistics, the Traffic Police said the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries went up, from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.