Five people taken to hospital after fire in HDB block in Yishun Ring Road

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out in a fifth-floor unit in a Housing Board flat in Yishun on Saturday.

The five were rescued from the bedrooms and were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation, with two people also sustaining minor burn injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

Hamsters in multiple pet cages in the unit were also rescued.

SCDF said it was alerted to the blaze in Block 451 Yishun Ring Road at about 9.50am.

The fire, which involved contents of the living room and a part of the kitchen, was extinguished with a water jet.

About 100 residents from the third to seventh floors were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF added that preliminary investigation indicates that the fire likely originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle in the living room.

One should not charge these batteries for an extended period of time or overnight, or buy and use non-original types, it said.