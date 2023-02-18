Five people taken to hospital after accident on PIE

A red car collided with a lorry on the PIE towards Changi before the Stevens Road exit. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
and
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
16 min ago

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to the hospital after a red car collided with a lorry on Saturday afternoon.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport, before Stevens Road exit, at about 12.20pm.

The police said a 24-year-old female car driver, together with two male passengers, aged 28 and 21, and two female passengers, aged 46 and 22, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old female driver is being investigated for careless driving causing hurt, the police added.

The police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio
Motorcyclist injured after accident with SBS Transit bus

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top