Five people, including 4-year-old, taken to hospital after Ang Mo Kio accident involving taxi

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In a photo of the aftermath of the accident, it appears that the taxi had hit the road divider railing.

SINGAPORE – Five people, including a four-year-old, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi in Ang Mo Kio in the early hours of April 11.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which happened at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Yio Chu Kang Road, at 12.20am that day.

The male taxi driver, 60, and his four passengers, aged between four and 57, were conscious when they were taken to hospital. Three people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other two persons were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Police said the taxi is believed to have skidded at the junction. In a photo of the aftermath of the accident, it appears that the taxi had hit the road divider railing.

The driver is assisting with police investigations.

The Straits Times has contacted taxi operator ComfortDelGro for more information.