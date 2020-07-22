Five persons received the President's Award for Nurses this year for their outstanding performance and contributions: Ms Kala Narayanasamy, 59, Woodlands Health Campus' deputy director of nursing; Ms Patricia Yong, 56, Singapore General Hospital deputy director of nursing; Dr Alice Chua, 44, assistant director of nursing and advanced practice nurse at National Cancer Centre Singapore; Ms Chin Soh Mun, 66, director of nursing at Dover Park Hospice; and Ms Tay Yee Kian, 51, assistant director of nursing and advanced practice nurse at National University Health System. They each received a trophy, a certificate signed by President Halimah Yacob and a $10,000 cash prize that can be used for professional and personal development.
Five nurses get highest honour for outstanding work
Published48 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 22, 2020, with the headline 'Five nurses get highest honour for outstanding work'.