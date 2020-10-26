Five new Covid-19 cases - two in dormitories and three imported

The two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday were migrant workers staying in dormitories, said the Health Ministry.

One was symptomatic and tested when he developed acute respiratory infection symptoms while the other was asymptomatic and detected through the fortnightly routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

There were also three imported cases that were asymptomatic, making up a total of five new cases yesterday and bringing the total number to 57,970.

The three imported cases were a 25-year-old female Singapore permanent resident, a 34-year-old female Indian national holding a dependant's pass and a 66-year-old female Indonesian short-term visit pass holder who had been allowed entry to visit her child, who is a Singapore permanent resident.

They had returned from Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia and were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and tested then.

The ministry said that epidemiological investigations are in progress and all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so as to detect asymptomatic cases.

Serological tests will be also conducted for close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

The ministry also said that the cluster in North Coast Lodge has been closed as there have been no cases linked to it for 28 days - the equivalent of two incubation periods.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to two in the past week, from five cases in the week before.

Background Story

Update on cases New cases: 5 Imported: 3 (1 Singapore permanent resident, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 2 Active cases: 84 In hospitals: 51 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 33 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,843 Discharged yesterday: 14 TOTAL CASES: 57,970

The number of unlinked cases in the community has stayed at two a week in the past two weeks.

With 14 new cases discharged, 57,843 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, while 33 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.