Five-nation defence pact remains relevant at 50: Ng Eng Hen

The Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) can act as a stabilising force in a region that can be endangered by misunderstanding and miscalculation between state actors, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday.

He said that 50 years from its signing, the FPDA continues to fulfil Singapore's defence needs and remains relevant. The joint military exercises conducted year after year - this year amid the pandemic - reflect the strong commitment by all five member states to their relationship.

The FPDA was inked in 1971 by Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain after Britain's withdrawal from the region to make sure Singapore and Malaysia have recourse to help in the event of an imminent armed attack.

Over the years, it has evolved to also include collaboration on non-conventional threats, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The pact marked its 50th anniversary yesterday.

"Our posture is non-threatening, not directed at any one country... The threat is not any one single country," Dr Ng reiterated of the arrangement's aim.

"The FPDA acts as a paradigm of an inclusive military group that works together for the peace and stability of the region."

He was fielding questions from the press at Marina Barrage after observing a flypast and naval vessel display put up by the FPDA's member nations.

Representatives of the other four member states were also with Dr Ng. They are: British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen, Australia High Commissioner to Singapore William Hodgman, New Zealand High Commissioner to Singapore Jo Tyndall and Malaysia High Commissioner to Singapore Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

The FPDA does not commit member countries to intervene militarily if Singapore or Malaysia is under attack. It stipulates only that member states are to consult one another immediately to decide next actions, which Dr Ng said fits the security context of this region.

"It is a peaceful region. If there are hostilities, the more precipitous ones are really like terrorism. (As for) the traditional threats, country to country, there are no impending ones," he said.

"The posture of the FPDA is adequate for our security challenges. It doesn't mean that we won't have surprises, but I think what we are doing is exactly right, to continue to exercise during peacetime to build understanding."

Asked about China's test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, Dr Ng said that while countries cannot stop others from pursuing new military capabilities, the development of new weapons should be done within a framework of understanding and dialogue with other members of the international community.

"We continue to look to these technologies that advanced countries have and I look forward to meeting my counterparts to discuss this issue," he said.

On the increased interest shown in the region by European powers - including Britain, which is deploying two more warships here after the recent carrier strike group deployment - as well as rising tensions in the South China Sea, Dr Ng said: "Our belief has always been that the seas are open. We practise that as a government policy... and at the same time, we will speak to various countries individually so that we can move towards more dialogue and more cooperation."

When a reporter asked Ms Owen if the increased British presence has escalated tensions in the region, she said the carrier strike group is a multinational activity, involving 40 countries.

"This is about the UK and the position that it wants in the world, and it's about partnership," she added.

Ms Owen said of the FPDA: "Our militaries have been hugely committed to making sure the activity that we do together is of benefit to all of the participants."