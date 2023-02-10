Five more Vietnam-S’pore industrial parks to be set up in Vietnam: Sembcorp

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Industries will co-establish five more industrial parks in Vietnam to the tune of US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), the Singapore-listed energy and urban solutions provider said on Friday.

This will bring the total number of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) with its longstanding partner, Vietnam state-owned developer Becamex IDC, to 17.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the latest tie-up was announced during the third and final day of an official visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Singapore.

VSIPs, first set up in 1996, are a key part of Singapore’s economic ties with Vietnam. The 12 parks currently in northern, central and southern Vietnam have attracted US$17 billion (S$22.6 billion) in investments and created 300,000 jobs.

The upcoming VSIPs are envisioned to be smart and sustainable with low carbon footprints, and features such as rooftop solar systems and solar farms where feasible, said Sembcorp.

They will also use real-time tracking devices to remotely monitor and manage energy, water and waste use, as well as traffic and security.

Among them is a 500-hectare expansion of a 750-hectare park in Nghe An province in north-central Vietnam that was established in 2015. The current Nghe An (Park I) hosts investments from labour-intensive manufacturing industries, such as electronics and garments. A licence for the expansion was presented by the Vietnam government to Sembcorp and Becamex on Friday.

The locations of the other four new VSIPs have not been finalised.

Mr Kelvin Teo, chief executive of Sembcorp Development and co-chairman of VSIP Group, noted that 2023 marks 50 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the strategic partnership between Singapore and Vietnam.

“Our commitment to Vietnam remains deep because the spirit of partnership has held strong,” he said, adding that he looked forward to the continued support of all parties in growing the VSIP project.

As at May 2022, Singapore was the second-largest cumulative investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $94.5 billion.

As part of his programme on Friday, Mr Chinh addressed a business forum at the Shangri-La Hotel, which was attended by about 500 business representatives and officials from both countries.