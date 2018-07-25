Five more large childcare centres to open in Sengkang and Punggol by 2020, offering 2,600 places

SINGAPORE - Parents of young children living in Sengkang and Punggol can look forward to 2,600 more pre-school places by 2020.

Five large childcare centres will add to those already in these estates by then.

Four of these centres, with about 300 to 550 places each, will be located in Sengkang, and another centre with 650 places will be developed in Punggol.

These centres will be run by anchor operators appointed by the Early Childhood Development Agency.

The news was announced by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee at the official opening of Skool4Kidz's large childcare centre at Sengkang Riverside Park on Wednesday (July 25).

The childcare centre, which can take in about 460 pupils, is one of nine large childcare centres already operational here.

These centres have intakes three to five times larger than centres at HDB void decks.

"This is part of the Government's commitment to ensure that all parents who need pre-school places for their children will be able to get one," said Mr Lee.

Parents can expect 40,000 more pre-school places over the next five years, especially in new Build-to-Order estates with more young families, he added.

Other large childcare centres are located in Sengkang, Punggol, Yishun, Woodlands, Jurong West and Bukit Panjang.