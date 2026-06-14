Five men arrested over alleged motorcycle theft in Woodlands

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The motorcycle was parked at a building in Woodlands Close.

SINGAPORE – Five men, aged 19 to 2 4, were arrested on June 14 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Woodlands.

The police said in a statement on June 14 that a motorcycle parked at a building in Woodlands Close was reported missing at about 11.20am on June 13.

Through ground inquiries and the use of CCTV footage, officers from the W oodlands Police Division identified the five men and arrested them.

Preliminary investigations showed that the men saw the unattended motorcycle on June 10 at about 2.30am.

They managed to start the engine and one of them took the vehicle for a joyride.

A 24-year-old man is being investigated for riding the motorcycle without a valid driving licence, the police said.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, they added.

The five men are set to be charged on June 15 with the theft of a motor vehicle with common intention .

If convicted, the men each face seven years’ jail and a fine.

In their statement, the police advised motorcycle owners to park their bikes in well-lit areas, install an anti-theft alarm, and use additional locking devices.

They should also use a canvas to cover their bikes, remove the ignition key and lock their vehicles. Spare keys or transponders should not be kept in any storage compartments of the motorcycle.